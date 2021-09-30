Vedantu turns unicorn after a $100 Mn round led ABC World Asia

Edtech startup Vedantu is the latest to graduate to the coveted unicorn club after the company raised $100 million in a Series E round led by Singapore based ABC World Asia and participated by Coatue, Tiger Global, GGV Capital, Westbridge and others.

Vedantu is the 28th startup to achieve unicorn status in 2021 alone.

While the current shareholding structure of Vedantu is unknown, Accel was the biggest stakeholder in the company followed by Omidyar and Tiger after the completion of the Series D round.