Verbal Judo: The Gentle Art of Persuasion – George J. Thompson

Verbal Judo: The Gentle Art of Persuasion by George J. Thompson is a comprehensive guide on effective communication and persuasion. The book offers tools to navigate through conflict and emerge with dignity and respect, both in professional and personal life.

Understanding Verbal Judo

Verbal Judo is an art of effective communication that focuses on using words as a tool to prevent, de-escalate, or end an attempted assault.

It is about redirecting negative energy and turning it into something positive.

The Role of Professionalism

Verbal Judo promotes professionalism.

It’s about treating everyone with respect, regardless of their behavior, and maintaining your composure under pressure.

The Concept of ‘Saving Face’

Verbal Judo acknowledges the importance of ‘saving face’.

It’s about preserving dignity and respect in a conflict situation, which aids in resolution.

The Power of Silence

Silence is a powerful tool in Verbal Judo.

It gives the other person space to express themselves and allows you time to formulate a thoughtful response.