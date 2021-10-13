VerSe Innovation acquires social networking app GolBol

Bengaluru: VerSe Innovation, parent of local language news aggregators Dailyhunt and short-form video app Josh, on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Indian social networking app GolBol.

As a part of the acquisition, VerSe Innovation will be bringing GolBol’s entire team including co-founders Shanu Vivek, Karandeep Singh Gujral and Kaushik Mahato to help multiply the impact of Josh.

“VerSe’s clear growth strategy for Josh grounded in an entrepreneurial mindset has motivated this alliance with some of India’s brightest minds and passionate innovators who understand how Bharat consumes, creates and engages with content. Not only does this power our commitment to build Bharat’s biggest digital platform that captures the mindshare, timeshare and revenue share of local language users. It also validates our culture of learning and mentorship,” said Shailendra Sharma, senior vice president, product and engineering at VerSe Innovation.