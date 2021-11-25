HomeNewsVersion 12 of Truecaller starts a video caller ID
Version 12 of Truecaller starts a video caller ID
The new features of Version 12 will allow people to enjoy and exercise greater control over their communication, offering a safe, fun, and fulfilling experience at the same time
Caller ID and spam identifier, Truecaller, has today announced the 12th version of the app with features such as call recording for everyone and sharing it, ghost calling, call announce, and video caller ID, a new short video feature that will appear while you call to your contacts.
The duration of the video caller ID would be less than 10 seconds.