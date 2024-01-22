VF Corp admits data breach affecting 35 million customers following cyberattack

- VF Corp, a major apparel supplier for brands like Vans and North Face, has admitted to a data breach affecting up to 35.5 million customers following a December cyberattack.
- The company insists the incident won’t impact its financial performance and has not disclosed the type of data stolen, but confirmed it doesn’t collect sensitive information like social security numbers or bank details.
- VF Corp has largely restored its IT systems and data, continues to address minor operational impacts, and has not yet identified the attackers.