Viacom18 and Warner Bros. strike deal to bring Succession, Game of Thrones, and more to India

Image Credit: MoneyControl (biz)
  • Viacom18 and Warner Bros. have struck a deal to bring Warner Bros. and HBO content to Reliance’s JioCinema app.
  • This includes popular shows like Succession, Game of Thrones, and the upcoming Harry Potter series.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0

Via

Sign Up for nextbigwhat newsletter

The smartest newsletter, partly written by AI.

Download Pluggd.in, the short news app for busy professionals