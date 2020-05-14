Between Tech, Product & Design : How to Achieve a Fine Balance. Introducing UnPluggd Speaker, Vikalp Sahni [Goibibo CTO]

Tech, Product and Design are three *constituencies* in a company and most often struggle to achieve a fine balance.

Introducing to you, UnPluggd speaker Vikalp Sahni – Goibibo CTO. Vikalp will bring great perspective on the different elements of product, design and tech – things which worked and also the ones which didn’t.

In his own words:

These three areas (product, tech and design) are independently developing, and at times while we build product / tech we end up choosing one over the other. These biases brings in not so good customer experience and hence failure. I will talk about success and failures of some of the Goibibo features & how balance worked.

I will take some examples of what we learnt at Goibibo:

Conversion improvement when we did combobox and no AutoComplete: Success ( product led )

Referral program and GoContacts: Success ( Tech Led )

Conversational experiences, especially WhatsApp: Success ( Tech + Design )

Go999: Failure

OneBox: Failure

