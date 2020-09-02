Start. Run.Repeat [Lessons from running half marathon]

Running is meditational and Vineeta Singh, CEO of Sugar Cosmetics brings great perspective on running and entrepreneurship.

Show up at the start line! Even if underprepared or you think you’ll fail. Because showing up counts, failing counts and there’s no such thing as a “last chance” (every entrepreneur knows that)! A thread about getting back to running (1/n)

5 yrs ago I signed up for a half marathon after 6 months of having my first baby with a stated goal of “sub 2 hrs”. Much against everyone’s well meaning advice of course (c-sec take longer to recover, etc.) But running is a form of self love for me, so I needed to do this. (2/n)

Turns out, everyone was right. Training was hard. Sleepless nights, often rushing back to feed mid-run (somehow there was no guilt of pumped milk being fed during office hours, but for running – no way!). So, on race day I was heavily unprepared. (3/n)

It know it doesn’t qualify as doing a sub2 with a 6 month old (like selling a company by 30 is different from selling a company)! But now that I can’t change the past, does it really matter? The race is long & in the end it’s only with yourself. (7/n)

What matters is raising the bar, fighting for it, failing, retraining & then taking that shot again & again till you’re so good you can’t miss it. And to take all those shots, gotta keep showing up at every start line you signed up for! (n)

