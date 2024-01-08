VinFast to invest $2 billion in Indian EV market

- Vietnam’s EV manufacturer VinFast plans to invest $500 million initially to establish a facility in Tamil Nadu, India, with a total investment of up to $2 billion.
- The facility, which will have an annual capacity of 150,000 units, is expected to create 3,000-3,500 jobs and VinFast also plans to develop a pan-India dealership network.
- Despite facing financial challenges and criticism over quality and safety issues in existing markets, VinFast aims to tap into India’s growing EV market, which is targeted to reach 30% electrification by 2030.