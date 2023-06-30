Virgin Galactic Achieves Historic First Commercial Spaceflight

- After over a decade of preparation, Virgin Galactic has successfully completed its first commercial flight with the VSS Unity spaceship and its customers from the Italian government, achieving an altitude of about 52 miles.
- This commercial flight comes after the company’s multiple crewed test flights and unfortunate incidents, including the crash of the VSS Enterprise in 2014.
- This commercial service launch marks a crucial financial moment for Virgin Galactic, which, with no paying customers until now, has been losing money for years, including a loss of more than $500 million in 2022.