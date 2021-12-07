    Virtual land sales in the metaverse dominated the NFT market

    • Data from industry metrics platform NonFungible.com indicates that there has been more than $300 million in NFT sales over the past week.
    • The Sandbox traded a total volume of $70.5 million for 4,433 assets over the past week – making it the metaverse collection that raked in the most cash.
    • Over the past seven days, CryptoVoxels traded around $650,000 in volume for 81 assets; Somnium Space traded $492,000 for 40 assets; and SuperWorld traded $227,600 for 506 assets – all of their top trades were also for virtual land.
