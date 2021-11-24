    Virtual real estate plot sold for record $2.4 million in Metaverse

    •  A patch of virtual real estate in the online world Decentraland sold for a record $2.4 million worth of cryptocurrency, the buyer crypto investor Tokens.com and Decentraland said on Tuesday.
    • Crypto enthusiasts buy land there as a speculative investment, using Decentraland’s cryptocurrency, MANA.A subsidiary of Tokens.com, called the Metaverse Group, bought a patch of real estate for 618,000 MANA on Monday, which was around $2,428,740 at the time, a Decentraland spokesman and a statement by Tokens.com said.
    • Decentraland said it was the most expensive purchase of a plot of virtual real estate on the platform.
