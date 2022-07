The limitless VISA card was a highly anticipated release in 2021, and membership for the upgraded black version will be limited to an exclusive 10,000 members around the world.

Originially designed for simple bitcoin (BTC) to cash conversions, the bitcoinblack card now supports many more of the top cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ETH), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE) and stablecoins Tether (USDT), Binance USD (BUSD) and USD Coin (USDC).