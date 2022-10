Vivo announced it will release software updates this month to make most of its 5G-enable handsets work with both standalone and non-standalone 5G networks.

Standalone 5G network transmits only 5G signal, while the signal with a mix of 4G and 5G networks is called non-standalone 5G network. At present, Reliance Jio provides standalone 5G network while Bharti Airtel offers non-standalone 5G network.