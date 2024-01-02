- Vodafone Idea Ltd shares fell 6% after denying any discussions with Elon Musk’s Starlink.
- The company’s shares had previously risen due to rumors of a potential stake purchase by Musk to facilitate Starlink’s entry into India.
- Vodafone Idea clarified that it will comply with SEBI Listing Regulations and keep stock exchanges informed of price sensitive information.
Who is the marketing genius behind Steven Bartlett?
Who is the marketing genius behind Steven Bartlett?Grace Andrews, the Marketing Director for The Diary Of A CEO and Steven...Read more