Volvo rolls out trucks with Android Auto, improved telematics in India
The new trucks are armed with Volvo Connect telematics solution and Android Auto in the new driver interface.
“Our trucks serve in some of the most demanding and time-critical applications and this new range of trucks are built to push the limits of productivity with a strong focus on improving the driver environment and safety,” said B Dinakar, senior vice president of Volvo Trucks India in the statement.