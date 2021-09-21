    Volvo rolls out trucks with Android Auto, improved telematics in India

    • The new trucks are armed with Volvo Connect telematics solution and Android Auto in the new driver interface.
    • “Our trucks serve in some of the most demanding and time-critical applications and this new range of trucks are built to push the limits of productivity with a strong focus on improving the driver environment and safety,” said B Dinakar, senior vice president of Volvo Trucks India in the statement.
