Voyager Digital recently announced a $200 million loan from Alameda Ventures amid publicizing a $612 million exposure to Three Arrows Capital. Users are now reporting that the platform’s withdrawal limit has been reduced to just $10,000 withdrawal per day.

Among the worried investors, one user who had raised his withdrawal limit to $125,000 had a $90,000 withdrawal refused, as others report their limits dropped to just $10,000 per day.