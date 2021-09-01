VPNs in India Should Be Blocked Permanently Due to Increase in Cybercrimes, Parliamentary Panel Again Urges Government
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs has once again urged the government to block virtual private networks in India.
As per the report that was first brought into notice by MediaNama, the committee recommended the Home Ministry to work with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to identify and permanently block VPNs with the help of Internet service providers in the country.
The recommendations by the parliamentary committee come months after the Department of Telecommunications scrapped the earlier regulations for IT business and call centres in the country to ease the usage of VPNs. The government further simplified the rules in June this year.