The Story of Wagh Bakri Tea: The 100 years old Underdog Chai Company

In 1892, Narandas Desai moved to Durban, South Africa. He leased 500 acres of a tea estate and started managing it.

During his time in South Africa, he was close to Mahatma Gandhi, who had a big impact on Desai’s business and personal ethics.

Wagh Bakri takes its time before expanding to new state. For them every state is a new country.

That’s why even after 100 years, it is present only in 13 states (western & central states mainly)

They offer different blends for different states as per preference of customers
In India, Tata Tea and HUL were the leading players in the tea market (each holding close to 21% market share by value).

Wagh Bakri has grown quickly to become the third largest player. It went from having 3% market share in 2009 to 10% market share in 2020

In Gujarat, the company is said to have over 50% market share. The brand is known for its high-quality tea and competitive pricing.

Wagh Bakri has tripled its revenues to around 1500 crores INR over the past decade

To cater to Indians abroad, they export to over 40 countries which accounts for 5% of sales

They don’t own any tea estates to avoid associated issues with maintainance. They only focus on processing & packaging tea. This has allowed them to stay asset light & debt free

Over time, company has developed a variety of products catering to different segments.

Good Morning Tea:Started in 1944, it is positioned for super-premium segment

Wagh Bakri Tea: Most popular product positioned at the premium segment. Contributes 70% of the total revenues

Under the Wagh Bakri brand, the company has also added products like Green Tea, Lemon Tea, Iced Tea and Premix coffee. The company spends nearly 10% of its revenues on advertising and runs TV and print campaigns for nearly all these brands.

