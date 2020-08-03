The Story of Wagh Bakri Tea: The 100 years old Underdog Chai Company

During his time in South Africa, he was close to Mahatma Gandhi, who had a big impact on Desai’s business and personal ethics.
That’s why even after 100 years, it is present only in 13 states (western & central states mainly)
They offer different blends for different states as per preference of customers
Wagh Bakri has grown quickly to become the third largest player. It went from having 3% market share in 2009 to 10% market share in 2020
Wagh Bakri has tripled its revenues to around 1500 crores INR over the past decade
They don’t own any tea estates to avoid associated issues with maintainance. They only focus on processing & packaging tea. This has allowed them to stay asset light & debt free
Good Morning Tea:Started in 1944, it is positioned for super-premium segment
Wagh Bakri Tea: Most popular product positioned at the premium segment. Contributes 70% of the total revenues
