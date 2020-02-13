Wake up call: From Indian Railways to you 30 mins before your destination

In a bid to make train journeys more convenient for such passengers, Indian Railways offers a service where passengers get a phone call before the train is about to enter their destination or railway station.
To avail this service, railway passengers will have to call 139 and provide basic information like their PNR number, name of the railway station, STD code of the railway station. After the passenger gives all this information, the system will find out the current status of the train and provide the correct information to the passenger through a phone call.
Empathy-in-implementation?