Today’s Huddle: Wakefit Cofounder, Chaitanya on surviving 2 failures, creating a category..and more.

NextBigWhat Huddle brings you interesting conversations during your chai time – every working day 5 PM.
Today, March 20th we bring you Wakefit cofounder Chaitanya share his journey as a founder.
Today. 5 PM IST. At a screen near you.
Grab chai and engage with others.
Couple of talking points to look forward to:
- Wakefit is Chaitanya’s third startup. His previous 2 startups failed and he will share the experience / learning and odd jobs he did to keep them going
- Wakefit has pretty much created a new category – the company was started way back in 2015 when nobody thought sleep products could be bought online in India
- How do you go about finding product-market fit for such products?
- Of course, he will talk about the out-of-the-box marketing Wakefit did recently (hello sleepy interns)
Since starting up, Wakefit has sold more than 600000+ mattresses and turned profitable within 6 months of operations. The company raised $9mn from Sequoia last year to boost manufacturing and marketing.
TODOs/Next Steps to join Huddle.
- Join the ProductGeeks Slack channel
- Follow NextBigWhat on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter to catch the livestream.