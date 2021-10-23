    Wallet startup TMW Fintech faces bankruptcy risk

    • TMW Fintech purchased goods from MCT Cards and Technology Pvt. Ltd, a Manipal-based provider of SIM cards and smart cards for biometric identification and payment facilitation.
    • TMW Fintech has no publicly declared external funding and offered a wallet-linked prepaid card powered by global payments firm Mastercard.
    • A year later, TMW Fintech collaborated with Reliance Infrastructure Ltd’s Mumbai Metro One, launching a 2-in-1 travel Metro smart card.
