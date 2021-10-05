Walmart, CVS face billions of dollars in claims they fueled Opioid epidemic

The Cleveland case is the first jury trial of more than 4,000 opioid lawsuits consolidated before U.S. District Judge Dan Polster, who has been overseeing the litigation since 2018 and has encouraged a national resolution to all claims.

“We never manufactured or marketed opioids, and never sold opioids to the pain clinics, internet pharmacies or the pill mills that fueled the opioid crisis,” Walgreens spokesman Phil Caruso said.

Evidence will be presented that shows pharmacy providers didn’t have robust systems for identifying suspicious opioid prescriptions until the epidemic was far along, Lanier said.