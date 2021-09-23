Walmart, Flipkart sign MoU with Tamil Nadu govt, to support MSMEs

Walmart and Flipkart on Wednesday announced the signing of memorandum of understanding with the Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in Tamil Nadu to establish long-term cooperation for providing capacity building support.

“Through Walmart Vriddhi, we look forward to partnering with the government of Tamil Nadu and supporting its efforts to build a robust MSME eco systemwe are committed to tripling our exports from India to USD 10 billion annually by 2027, and will keep extending our support to small businesses,” vice-president Walmart Nidhi Munjal said.

Chief Minister M K Stalin said, “Tamil Nadu is home to one of the largest number of MSMEs in the country that are renowed all over the world for their product quality and craftsmanship. Our MSMEs are the backbone of our economy, and their growth is key to help us achieve our vision of making Tamil Nadu a $1 trillion economy by 2030. We welcome the MoU With Walmart, Flipkart and Swasti, that shall further strengthen our MSME ecosystem.”