Walmart introduces AI-powered search and replenishment tools at CES

- Walmart unveiled new AI technologies at the Consumer Electronics Show, including a generative AI search feature for iOS that allows customers to search for products by use cases, and an AI-powered replenishment system for frequently ordered items.
- The company also showcased ‘Shop with Friends’, an AR social commerce platform, and other AI applications within Sam’s Club and store associate apps.
- CEO Doug McMillon emphasized the company’s focus on ‘adaptive retail’, blending the best aspects of all channels for a unified retail experience, while also acknowledging the potential job implications of AI technology.