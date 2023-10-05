Subscribe

Walmart introduces generative AI tools for enhanced shopping experience

  • Walmart is experimenting with generative AI tools to improve the shopping experience, including a shopping assistant, AI-powered search, and an interior design feature.
  • The shopping assistant will provide interactive and personalized product suggestions, while the AI-powered search tool will understand context and generate relevant items for a single query.
  • The interior design assistant, leveraging AR technology, will help customers redecorate their rooms by suggesting affordable items based on a provided budget.
