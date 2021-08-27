Walmart-owned PhonePe gets AA license from RBI

Walmart-owned digital payments service provider PhonePe group on Thursday said a fully owned subsidiary of it has received an in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India to operate as an Account Aggregator.
PhonePe Account Aggregator Pvt Ltd has secured a license which will let the Bengaluru-based startup launch its AA platform.
AA platforms house the ability to enable free and instant exchange of financial data between the Financial Information Users and Financial Information Providers with due consent from customers.