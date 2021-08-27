    Walmart-owned PhonePe gets AA license from RBI

    • Walmart-owned digital payments service provider PhonePe group on Thursday said a fully owned subsidiary of it has received an in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India to operate as an Account Aggregator.
    • PhonePe Account Aggregator Pvt Ltd has secured a license which will let the Bengaluru-based startup launch its AA platform.
    • AA platforms house the ability to enable free and instant exchange of financial data between the Financial Information Users and Financial Information Providers with due consent from customers.
    [Via]
