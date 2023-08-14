Walter Russell Mead on the Past and Future of American Foreign Policy | Podcast Summary

Walter Russell Mead on the Past and Future of American Foreign Policy | Conversations with Tyler

In a riveting discussion with Tyler Cowen, Walter Russell Mead, a renowned expert in foreign policy, delves into the evolution and future trajectory of American foreign policy.

He sheds light on the role of American hegemony, the influence of religion, the distinct approaches of the Democratic and Republican parties, and the challenges faced by the State Department and the CIA in comprehending the Middle East.