Walter Russell Mead on the Past and Future of American Foreign Policy | Conversations with Tyler Podcast Summary
  • Podcast Summaries

Walter Russell Mead on the Past and Future of American Foreign Policy | Podcast Summary

Walter Russell Mead on the Past and Future of American Foreign Policy | Conversations with Tyler

In a riveting discussion with Tyler Cowen, Walter Russell Mead, a renowned expert in foreign policy, delves into the evolution and future trajectory of American foreign policy.

He sheds light on the role of American hegemony, the influence of religion, the distinct approaches of the Democratic and Republican parties, and the challenges faced by the State Department and the CIA in comprehending the Middle East.

Future of Ukraine

Ukraine is expected to continue to exist as an independent nation in more or less its current geographic form.

The definition of ‘more or less’ could be flexible, but the continued existence of Ukraine is certain.

Role of the United Nations

If the UN were to disappear, there would be extensive discussions about what the successor institution would look like.

The UN is necessary, not because it accomplishes a lot, but because it addresses problems that no one else wants to handle.

Training of America’s Foreign Policy Elite

While there has been an increase in the number of PhD graduates involved in shaping American foreign policy, there has also been a decline in its effectiveness.

This can be attributed to the inward focus and less pragmatic approach of social science disciplines.

Continue Reading on AtomicIdeas.AI
Share the podcast summary:
Related

Read Podcast summaries

Save time. Get to the core idea from the world's best business and self-improvement podcasts.

Newsletter

Copyright © 2020. All rights reserved.

Log In

Or with username:

Forgot password?

Don't have an account? Register

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.