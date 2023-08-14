Walter Russell Mead on the Past and Future of American Foreign Policy | Podcast Summary

Walter Russell Mead on the Past and Future of American Foreign Policy | Podcast SummaryAugust 14, 2023 2023-08-14 13:16
Walter Russell Mead on the Past and Future of American Foreign Policy | Conversations with Tyler
In a riveting discussion with Tyler Cowen, Walter Russell Mead, a renowned expert in foreign policy, delves into the evolution and future trajectory of American foreign policy.
He sheds light on the role of American hegemony, the influence of religion, the distinct approaches of the Democratic and Republican parties, and the challenges faced by the State Department and the CIA in comprehending the Middle East.
Future of Ukraine
Ukraine is expected to continue to exist as an independent nation in more or less its current geographic form.
The definition of ‘more or less’ could be flexible, but the continued existence of Ukraine is certain.
Role of the United Nations
If the UN were to disappear, there would be extensive discussions about what the successor institution would look like.
The UN is necessary, not because it accomplishes a lot, but because it addresses problems that no one else wants to handle.
Training of America’s Foreign Policy Elite
While there has been an increase in the number of PhD graduates involved in shaping American foreign policy, there has also been a decline in its effectiveness.
This can be attributed to the inward focus and less pragmatic approach of social science disciplines.