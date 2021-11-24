    Want your cold email to catch eyes? Do it the right way

    Setup the context. It’s helpful to understand the lens through which you’re reaching out. “I saw you just launched Jambys, and we work with Eight Sleep. I wanted to explore what a partnership looks like. – Nik Sharma

    99% of people suck at writing cold emails. I get about 1,000 emails per day, here’s what catches my eye 🧵
    Clear introduction with social proof. There’s no need for “Hope you’re doing great” or “How’s the weather in NYC?” Get to the point: “My name is Nik, I run Sharma Brands, and we scale DTC brands like JUDY, Poo~Pourri, and Bacardi.”
    Setup the context. It’s helpful to understand the lens through which you’re reaching out. “I saw you just launched Jambys, and we work with Eight Sleep. I wanted to explore what a partnership looks like.”
    Explain what you bring to the table (aka, why should I care?) Add numbers, facts, and/or more social proof. “We’ve been featured in Oprah’s Favorite Things, and have a customer database of over 125,000 sleepers.”
    Go for the ask. Don’t waste anyone’s time. Definitely don’t ask if you can ask a question. “We have an idea for a collaborative product that we want to send to our and your existing customers.”
    Finish with a CTA. Learned this trick from @ShaanVP. You want to get a “Yes”, “No”, or “Talk to this person” response. “If you’re interested, we’d love to talk next steps with your team.”
    The key to a good email: • Clear introduction w/ social proof • Steup the context • Explain what you bring to the table • Go for the ask • Finish with a CTA
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Total
    0
    Shares

    Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter

    Daily.