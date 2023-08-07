Watch Out! The Food Industry’s Lies and How they are Slowly Poisoning Us… | Calley Means | Podcast Summary

WATCH OUT! The Food Industry’s LIES and HOW they are Slowly POISONING US… | Calley Means

This episode delves into the controversial world of food and health, shedding light on the lingering lies and manipulation tactics of the food industry.

Calley Means, a vocal critic of the food and pharma industries, uncovers the scandalous lack of transparency about the link between food and chronic diseases, the profiteering motives behind the healthcare system, and the alarming rise of metabolic dysfunction in America.

The discussion also addresses the role of personal choices and lifestyle interventions in reversing disease and improving health.