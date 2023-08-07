Watch Out! The Food Industry’s Lies and How they are Slowly Poisoning Us… | Calley Means | Podcast Summary

WATCH OUT! The Food Industry’s LIES and HOW they are Slowly POISONING US… | Calley Means
This episode delves into the controversial world of food and health, shedding light on the lingering lies and manipulation tactics of the food industry.
Calley Means, a vocal critic of the food and pharma industries, uncovers the scandalous lack of transparency about the link between food and chronic diseases, the profiteering motives behind the healthcare system, and the alarming rise of metabolic dysfunction in America.
The discussion also addresses the role of personal choices and lifestyle interventions in reversing disease and improving health.
We are being brought to our knees by metabolic dysfunction tied to food… We’re destroying our human capital and obviously our budget from something we’re being told is complicated but it’s very simple. – Calley Means
Regenerative Agriculture and Technological Empowerment
Regenerative agriculture can restore ecosystems and improve soil health, countering nutrient depletion from industrial farming practices.
Technology can empower farmers to adopt these practices, leading to better food production.
The Addiction Crisis Tied to Food Choices
The addiction crisis in America is deeply tied to food choices, leading to insulin resistance, mental health issues, and chronic conditions.
Viewing metabolic health as the lens through which all health issues are seen requires a shift in the medical framework.