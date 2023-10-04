Subscribe

Wattpad transitions from ‘Paid Stories’ to ‘Wattpad Originals’ freemium model

  • Wattpad is replacing its ‘Paid Stories’ program with a freemium model, ‘Wattpad Originals’, allowing authors to monetize while growing their non-paying audience.
  • The new model is invite-only, with top-tier content selected based on reader engagement; readers can unlock chapters with coins or a monthly subscription, or wait for free access.
  • Wattpad’s sister platform, Webtoon, implemented a similar model in 2019, paying out over $27 million to English-language comic artists from 2020 to 2022.
0