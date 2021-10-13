    WazirX parent to invest $1 billion to grow adoption of Binance Smart Chain globally

    Chinese cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced a $1 billion accelerator fund, which is meant to expand adoption for the Binance Smart Chain.

    While half of the billion-dollar fund is being reserved for investment and incubation, Binance said it would invest $100 million in talent development, $100 million in a liquidity incentive program, and the last $300 million into a builder investment program.

    The billion-dollar fund is an addition to the $100 million BSC Accelerator fund Binance had started when the chain was launched last year.

