‘We Are Looking at a Global Paradigm on Digital Assets’: India’s crypto regulation paper is almost ready

Our consultation paper is fairly ready and we went into a deep dive and have consulted not just the domestic institutional stakeholders but also the World Bank, and the International Monetary Fund – Indian Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth.

Seth then brought up the need for a global consensus on cryptocurrencies. He affirmed that India will consider regulations enforced in other countries before establishing its own crypto policy, elaborating:

For any country, if there’s global consensus around the regulations, then again there has to be a broad framework of participation of countries.

[Via]