We are witnessing the birth of a new industry: Michael Saylor’s Take on Bitcoin

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor continues to have faith in bitcoin and compared the recent crypto crash to the early days of the oil and car industries. “We’re in here for the long term. Bitcoin is going to outlive all of us,” he said in an interview on CNN, adding later that “we are witnessing the birth of a new industry.”

Saylor has been a loud proponent for bitcoin, pushing MicroStrategy to be one of the largest public holders of the asset. Earlier this year, the firm borrowed over $200 million from a crypto lending bank from to add more tokens to its stash.