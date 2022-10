Some current and former Meta employees told NYT reporters that the company is holding more meetings on its Horizon Workrooms app. However, many staffers did not own a Quest headset or struggled with setting it up.

Behind closed doors, Meta employees reportedly refer to all metaverse-facing projects as “MMH” or “Make Mark Happy” projects.

