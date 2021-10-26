“We think the VC model is outdated”: Sequoia Capital reimagines the VC model

Sequoia Capital, one of the world’s oldest and most successful venture capital firms, is forming a single fund to hold all of its U.S. and European investments, including stakes in publicly-traded companies, as per Axios.

Sequoia employees will contribute at least 5% of The Sequoia Fund’s capital.

The Sequoia Fund will serve as an open-ended capital vehicle; the sole limited partner for all future Sequoia “sub-funds” (seed, venture, growth, etc.). Sub-fund managers will decide on when to contribute assets into The Sequoia Fund, optimizing for their own return profiles