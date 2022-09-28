Web 3: What’s the use cases, business models? Read on!

My TLDR answer: Tokens/currencies are not web3 by themselves, they are a means to an end.
What kind of ends?
Fascinating new business models.
Like what? Read on 🧵..
eg. inventory storage.
Extra backyard space? Imagine a SC network where everybody who wishes can be a mini-warehouse owner and gets rewarded in AmazonW3 tokens for holding inventory. Spend these on Amazon purchases, avail discounts etc
Had my Netflix subs been issued as an NFT, I would’ve been able to sublease it and earn rental while Netflix would’ve attracted more customers “lessors” who would’ve rented it to non-customers who don’t use Netflix ‘enough’ to pay for the entire subs.
HUL owns a number of brands & keeps acquiring new ones. Bootstrapping customers on new brands requires hefty $$. A 100% fungible HUL-W3 token issued every time I spent on an existing brand would help leverage existing customer base for new brands saving $$
PVR could airdrop me PVRW3 tokens which I could stake in movies I liked. Stakers now have incentive to promote their favorite movie –> world of mouth drives more customers to PVR + token value appreciation benefits stakers.
Zara/Levi’s etc give tokens to influencers for promoting their merchandise to their audience. Influencer gives tokens to patron who can use it for discount at these stores driving up brand sales and enabling influencer earn more via token ownership.
Disney owns the Marvel, Star Wars and various other franchises. A DisneyDAO can distribute tokens to their loyal audience where owners of this token get to vote on scripts/characters/storylines/location/release times etc.
Contd..
Sellers earn platform tokens for good rat+reviews. Tokens could be used for discount on commissions, listing fee etc. Sellers have greater incentive to upgrade their products/services and better quality of sellers on platform would drive customer growth.
~ 0.7-3% MDRs are ridiculously high. Mostly to cover non-recovery. Mastercard can airdrop their tokens to their customers every time a successful, timely transaction is made. Tokens could be redeemable for a % share of the fee charged from merchants.
Contd..
Earning through tokens = responsible behavior = low NPA = lower costs to cover due to non-payment = more profits for Mastercard = token appreciation = positive behavior in customers
Earning though nonpaying fat-a**es like myself is a passe. Give token rewards to people actually working out that can be used to avail extra in-time/health insurance/extra services/merchandise etc.
Currently, co’s pay Google/FB to get impressions/clicks. This is getting expensive. Airdrop tokens to customers who “choose” to be shown ads on an alternative platform (eg Brave browser). Higher user intent + nudge –> increased conversions, lower CAC.
It’s not to say that these fundamental models don’t exist in the current world.
a. What is the objective?
– In case of AmazonW3, do I wish to minimize costs or do I wish to improve fulfillment rates? Or reduce TAT? Each of these will have a completely different tokenomics design.
– Want organic customer growth? Incentivize existing users for original UGC. E.g. Users tweeting about their favorite movie tagging PVR cinemas where they watched it.
Solving for adverse selection – remember the snake charmers’ story? You get the point.
Tokens for hotel points is a good example. If tokens are in the secondary mkt, low demand = token price drop = more people slashing tokens for bookings thereby inc. demand for inventory and vice versa
Like?
2. principle-agent problems
3. moral hazard problems
4. barriers to participation (high costs, access to info..)
etc.
Not tough to see why platforms plays are red hot candidates for tokenization-led business models
2. Principal*-agent problems 😀
