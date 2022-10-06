Web 3 needs a new success metric: Crypto Market Fit (CMF)

1/ Since the beginning of the consumer internet, investors and builders have regarded Product Market Fit (PMF) as the north star for any startup.
My belief is that we need a new success metric for web3 & crypto.
Introducing, Crypto Market Fit (CMF)
2/ In the fast moving world of crypto, investors and builders need a new definition of Product Fit for web3.
The goal of this series is to create a new success metric for the entire ecosystem.
CMF is here.
https://mirror.xyz/chapterone.eth/1nhC9xXGmlqOvHX7cmr3bNPdhO7MpEVtHSLAraV9QRc
[Via]