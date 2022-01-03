Web3, NFTs could drive India’s GDP to $1.1 trillion: Research

HomeTechWeb3, NFTs could drive India’s GDP to $1.1 trillion: Research
Web 3.0 or Web3 could add $1.1 trillion to India’s economic growth over the next 11 years, but only with the right policies and regulatory framework, said new research from the US India Strategic Partnership Forum and digital currency exchange CrossTower.
All forms of art, tweets, music, GIFs, and more such digital assets can be owned through NFTs.
Part of the reason why CrossTower believes there will be a significant uptick in crypto within India is that, globally, the adoption of crypto has accelerated past that of the Internet in its short lifespan.