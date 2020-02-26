Hate writing copy? This website builder comes with an AI writer

If you’re tired of writing copy for websites all the time plus you want an easy to use website builder – then Zyro should fit the bill nicely. It has drag and drop templates along with a unique grid layout that is quite innovative in terms of implementation.



As far as copy is concerned, Zyro has an AI Writer that automatically generates copy for you… which doesn’t always make sense, but is nice to get a few cues and ideas. There’s also a ‘AI Heatmap’ which is basically a predictive form of heatmaps which makes educated guesses on how users will navigate your site and tells you about which sections may or may not receive sufficient attention.



Zyro has the standard bells and whistles of the typical website designer along with a few shiny, new tools which may seem gimmicky at first, but we expect it to improve going forward.

“Zyro is a free website builder that’s extremely simple to use. We harness the power of AI to do all the hard work for our client, from generating copy to predict the behavior of their site’s visitors.“

