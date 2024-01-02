- Wedbush anticipates 2024 to be a significant year for AI, potentially causing tech stocks to rise by up to 33%.
- The Nasdaq Composite index could reach 20,000 points, a 33% increase from its current level, according to Dan Ives, a veteran Wall Street tech analyst.
- The AI-powered competition between tech giants like Microsoft, Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, Nvidia, and Meta Platforms is expected to intensify, with billions of dollars being invested in the field.
