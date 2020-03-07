Weekly News Wrap: Yes Bank, PhonePe,Crypto trading..and more

Welcome to the weekly recap from NextBigWhat, wherein we bring a collection of all the important news and updates from the world of startups and tech.

Top news:

PhonePe was down for 24 hours due to Yes Bank issue

Paytm took a jibe (war of words began).

Sachin Bansal’s wife has filed a dowry harassment case against him

Paytm will sell health and insurance products

Supreme court has now allowed Cryptocurrency Trading in India

And a lot more.

