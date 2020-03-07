Weekly News Wrap: Yes Bank, PhonePe,Crypto trading..and more

Welcome to the weekly recap from NextBigWhat,  wherein we bring a collection of all the important news and updates from the world of startups and tech.

Top news:

  • PhonePe was down for 24 hours due to Yes Bank issue
  • Paytm took a jibe (war of words began).
  • Sachin Bansal’s wife has filed a dowry harassment case against him
  • Paytm will sell health and insurance products
  • Supreme court has now allowed Cryptocurrency Trading in India 

And a lot more.

NextBigWhat
NextBigWhat team : The best way to reach out to us is via email: team@nextbigwhat.com

