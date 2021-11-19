Home News Went from borrowing money to making $4 Million a day: NFT artist in UK
- Just five years ago, Trevor Jones could barely pay his mortgage.
- Seven years later, he began turning his paintings into short videos to sell as NFTs. And now, at 51 years old, he’s the most successful NFT artist working in the UK, the Guardian wrote.
- In the past, Jones has touted the potential for the NFT market to continue getting bigger, and maybe even render the traditional art market defunct.
