Western mobile gamers outspend Eastern counterparts, study reveals

- Western mobile gamers spend an average of $72.47 monthly on direct purchases, nearly double the $30.70 spent by Eastern gamers, largely due to stronger Western currencies.
- Female gamers in Western countries outspend males by an average of $22.93, highlighting the growing popularity of mobile gaming among women.
- Eastern gamers dedicate more time to mobile gaming, with Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines leading in engagement; in the West, Brazil stands out with 36% of gamers playing for over 16 hours weekly.