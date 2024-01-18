We've hit 'peak hype' of the AI revolution, says DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman
When we hit peak hype for things in the past, there’s a reckoning in the market. – Mustafa Suleyman
This video features a discussion with Mustafa Suleyman, the co-founder of DeepMind and Inflection AI, on the current state of the AI revolution.
He provides his thoughts on the potential power and pitfalls of AI technology.
Table of Contents
- Peak hype of AI revolution
- AI’s transformative potential
- AI in established companies
- AI and the job market
- AI’s role in enhancing user experience
Peak hype of AI revolution
The AI revolution is currently experiencing peak hype.
Every company is claiming to be AI-first and the expectations from AI have soared to an all-time high.
Despite this, the stock market hype has yet to catch up.
AI’s transformative potential
AI is seen as a truly transformational technology that holds the potential to create value across various industries.
This technology can enhance existing processes, leading to significant cost savings for businesses.