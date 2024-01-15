What are the behaviors that tell you everything you need to know about someone?
‘Everybody has their own perceptual lens for what trustworthy behaviors are and aren’t. It’s different for each person which is why the puzzle is so fascinating.’ – Blake Eastman
Blake Eastman, founder of The Nonverbal Group, provides a comprehensive understanding of nonverbal behavior and its influence on human communication. He highlights how recognizing personal biases, enhancing behavioral awareness, and understanding the dynamics of trust formation can lead to effective communication.
Table of Contents
- Recognizing Personal Biases
- Increasing Behavioral Awareness
- Addressing Over-Contextualization
- Trust Formation via Non-Verbal Cues
- Updating Perceptions About Others
- Discourse as a Tool for Conflict Resolution
- Recording Interactions for Insight
- Improving Presentation Skills with Feedback
- Addressing Social Construction Around Presentations
- Consistent Practice for Better Presentations
- Understanding Workplace Dynamics
- Aligning Intent with Behavior in Leadership Roles
Recognizing Personal Biases
It’s essential to acknowledge personal biases that can distort our interpretation of others’ behaviors.
These biases are shaped by past experiences and form a neural net that influences our perception.
Recognizing these biases can enhance accuracy in reading nonverbal cues.
Increasing Behavioral Awareness
Behavioral awareness involves observing shifts in someone’s behavior without immediately assigning meaning to them.
For instance, noticing someone nodding during a conversation doesn’t necessarily indicate interest; it could just be an act of social coordination.