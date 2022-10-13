What are VCs saying about today’s market behind closed doors

A few things VCs are saying about today’s market behind closed doors, which may not be obvious to founders
Many public market valuations have been cut in half (or much more). This has already trickled down to Series B. Series A and Seed are still adjusting.
The goalposts have shifted for raising the next round. Companies with metrics strong enough for a Series A in 2021 are now only able to raise a Seed. Many extensions/bridges are happening for this reason.
Everything has slowed down for VCs. There are less pitches, longer diligence cycles, more time to make decisions. VCs are sticking to their focus areas now more than ever (it’s no longer cool to dabble in Web3).
A risk for founders right now is taking a lot of meetings with VCs that aren’t actually investing. Some investors are focused on their portfolios or just sitting out until they believe we’ve hit bottom.
Ask qualifying questions. Ask other founders who is deploying.
What else should founders know about today’s market? Please share any insights or tips. 🙏🏾
