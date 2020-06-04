While coronavirus dominated news cycles, the government took several significant decisions that were not related to the pandemic. Top 3:1. The draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) notification was issued, making it easier for businesses to obtain environmental clearances2. The central government redefined what it means to have domicile in Jammu and Kashmir3. The Uttarakhand Forest Department proposed using 788 hectares of protected forest land for the Kumbh Mela in 20214. The National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) approved clearances for a number of ‘developmental projects’ across the country via its first-ever virtual meeting