1. The draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) notification was issued, making it easier for businesses to obtain environmental clearances
2. The central government redefined what it means to have domicile in Jammu and Kashmir
3. The Uttarakhand Forest Department proposed using 788 hectares of protected forest land for the Kumbh Mela in 2021
4. The National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) approved clearances for a number of ‘developmental projects’ across the country via its first-ever virtual meeting