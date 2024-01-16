What happens when we deny people abortions?
‘Access to abortion is about control over one’s body, life and destiny.’ – Diana Greene Foster
Diana Greene Foster presents the results of The Turnaway Study, a research project that followed nearly 1,000 women through abortion or childbirth. The study aimed to provide definitive data on the long-term physical, mental and economic impacts of access to abortion.
Table of Contents
- Origins of The Turnaway Study
- Mental Health Outcomes
- Physical Health and Socio-Economic Consequences
- Effects on Aspirational Plans
- Importance of Control Over Childbearing Decisions
- Personal Experiences Illustrate Importance of Access
- Access to Abortion as Control Over One’s Destiny
- Empowerment Through Access to Abortion
- Long-Term Effects on Life Trajectory
- Abortion Access and Future Family Planning
- Abortion as an Economic Issue
- Support for Low-Income Families
Origins of The Turnaway Study
The Turnaway Study was inspired by stories of women who experienced unwanted pregnancies in the early 20th century.
This landmark research project compared outcomes for people who received abortions with those who wanted an abortion but were denied.
Mental Health Outcomes
Abortion does not harm mental health.
Higher levels of anxiety and lower self-esteem were initially observed in people denied abortions, but these differences did not persist over time.
Both groups showed improvements in depression and anxiety symptoms.