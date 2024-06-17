The Book of Henry: A to Z guide on what "not" to do in storytelling

A legacy of overdevelopment: a narrative stitched from different eras, yet never finding its own voice.

"The Book of Henry" is a film that fascinates and frustrates in equal measure, offering a unique case study in the pitfalls of long-term script development and narrative complexity. This atomic idea unravels the intertwined issues of the movie, exploring its convoluted plot, thematic inconsistencies, and the problematic execution of its central premise.

A Legacy of Overdevelopment



"The Book of Henry" reflects the consequences of a script that has been continuously rewritten over two decades. The prolonged development process has resulted in a narrative that feels disjointed, combining elements from various eras of family and children-centric films.

This patchwork approach creates a movie that struggles to maintain coherence, leading to a confusing and often contradictory storyline. The evolution of the script over time has contributed to its incoherent nature, as it attempts to mix diverse storytelling styles and themes into a single narrative framework.

The Premise Problem



At its core, the movie's premise is fundamentally flawed. It revolves around Susan, a mother who attempts to murder her neighbor, Glen, and kidnap his stepdaughter, Christina, following the instructions left by her deceased genius son, Henry.

This basic plot is inherently problematic, mixing a dark and morally complex theme with a tone that shifts awkwardly between heartwarming and sinister. The lack of a clear, consistent vision undermines the film's impact.

Character Inconsistencies



The characters in "The Book of Henry" are inconsistently written, with actions and motivations that often defy logic. Henry, depicted as a child prodigy, devises an elaborate murder plot that is both implausible and ethically questionable.

Susan, his mother, blindly follows this plan almost to its completion, despite its absurdity. This dissonance between character portrayal and their actions creates a disconnect for the audience, making it difficult to empathize or understand their decisions within the context of the story.